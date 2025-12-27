Dhurandhar: Beyond Ranveer Singh, highest grosser for Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan Not just Ranveer Singh, Dhurandhar becomes the highest-grossing film of Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan and Rakesh Bedi. Read further to see the full list.

Dhurandhar is no longer just another blockbuster in Ranveer Singh’s career. As the film continues its strong theatrical run into its fourth week, it has quietly rewritten box office records for much of its principal cast. The film not only broke the record of films like Animal and Jawan, while going past the Rs 1000 crore mark, but it did much more for its team.

According to trade estimates, the Aditya Dhar-directed action drama has emerged as the highest-grossing film not only of Ranveer Singh’s career, but also for Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal and R. Madhavan, underlining the scale of its commercial success.

While Singh has headlined several major hits over the years, Dhurandhar marks his first true all-time grosser, lifting multiple careers in the process and standing out as a rare ensemble-driven blockbuster.

Ranveer Singh, Top 5 Highest-Grossing

Ranveer Singh’s portfolio consists of huge-budget films, but Dhurandhar takes a clear lead as his most commercial venture to date. It surpasses other record-breakers like Padmaavat and Bajirao Mastani, both of which saw unprecedented screen space. Other films like Simmba and Gully Boy come after his first five films, but Dhurandhar differs as it sustains its performance at the box office beyond the initial weekend.

Akshaye Khanna: A career-best commercial milestone

Rad hops on the greatness wave, as Akshaye Khanna, known more for awards than for massive box-office hits, finds his biggest box-office success in Dhurandhar. This film breaks boundaries for highest-grossing productions like Race, Section 375, Drishyam 2, and Dil Chahta Hai, where he is right at the forefront of his biggest production success yet.

Sanjay Dutt: A new pinnacle in his illustrious career

With so many box office success stories under his belt, Sanjay Dutt’s listing in the record-breaking beneficiaries of Dhurandhar is quite an achievement. The movie surpasses bigger films like PK, Saajan, Agneepath, and Khal Nayak to become the biggest hit he has been associated with so far.

Arjun Rampal: A rare box office high

For Arjun Rampal, Dhurandhar represents a notable commercial high point. While films like Raajneeti, Om Shanti Om, Don and Rock On!! Remaining important milestones, none match the scale of Dhurandhar’s theatrical earnings, making it the biggest box office success of his career.

R Madhavan: Highest-grossing film to date

R. Madhavan’s career spans languages and genres, but Dhurandhar now leads his box office tally. It surpasses titles such as 3 Idiots, Tanu Weds Manu, Vikram Vedha and Tanu Weds Manu Returns, becoming his most commercially successful film overall.

Now that Dhurandhar is having a master run at the box office, it only remains to see how many days the sequel will take to break this record. Dhurandhar 2 will release on March 19 and will clash with Yash and Kiara Advani's Toxic.

