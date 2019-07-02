Mumbai Rains: Road caves in Chandiwali's Sangharsh Nagar, nearby buildings evacuated

Image Source : TWITTER Chandiwali Road Caves

Mumbai woke up with heavy rainfalls on Tuesday following which over 20 people have been killed in rain-related wall collapse incident. According to reports, the road in Sangharsh Nagar caved on Tuesday due to heavy downpour in Chandiwali area. As a safety precaution, nearby buildings have been evacuated on Tuesday. Mumbai has received the highest rainfall in a decade over a two-day period since Sunday.

ALSO READ: Mumbai Rains: 54 flights diverted, 52 cancelled due to heavy downpour. Complete details

Heavy rainfall has put the city on halt as trains services, flight operations have been affected. Waterlogging has been reported in areas such as Sion, Malad, Bandra, Andheri West, Kurla, King's Circle, Lower Parel, Matunga, Thane, Vakola and Palghar.

Over 52 flights have been cancelled and 54 diverted at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA). The main runway at the airport is closed but the alternative runway is functional. Meanwhile, ticket booking to Mumbai has also been stopped for the time being.

ALSO READ: Mumbai Rains Live Updates

A high tide of 4.59 metres is expected at 11.52 am today, predicts IMD. Tides of the Arabian Sea have a major effect on Mumbai's drainage system. In case of a high tide, the drainage system removes water from the city at a lower rate.

"Due to heavy rain forecast in Mumbai even today by IMD, People are advised to stay indoors unless there is any emergency," CM Devendra Fadnavis's office tweeted.

CM Fadnavis has also announced a compensation of Rs. 5 lakh to the families of those who died in the Malad wall collapse, in which 18 people were killed. Fadnavis visited Shatabdi Hospital to meet the injured.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Commissioner Pravin Pardeshi has announced all schools and colleges shut for the day as a precautionary measure after IMD forecasts heavy rain. The Maharashtra government has declared public holiday and urged people to stay indoors unless absolutely necessary.

VIDEO: Mumbai rains: Rains continue to lash city, portion of road caves at Chandivali area

ALSO READ: Mumbai Rains: 54 flights diverted, 52 cancelled due to heavy downpour. Complete details