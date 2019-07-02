Mumbai Rains: List of flights delayed, cancelled due to heavy downpour

Mumbai Rains

Heavy rainfall lashed out Mumbai and several parts of Maharashtra resulting in several trains and flights being cancelled and delayed. Rainfall has put the city on halt as trains services, flight operations have been affected.

As per latest reports, flights are running late by 25-30 minutes due to rains shower. At Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) over 54 flights have been diverted. On Monday, 500 flights were delayed while three were cancelled.

HERE IS A LIST OF FLIGHTS CANCELLED/ DELAYED:

SG 8287 Delhi 02/07/2019 04:20 - Non Operational T2 6E 184 Kochi 02/07/2019 04:35 07:30 Delayed T1 G8 385 Kannur 02/07/2019 04:45 07:00 Delayed T1 G8 2501 Delhi 02/07/2019 04:55 09:00 Delayed T2 6E 428 Hyderabad 02/07/2019 05:30 09:15 Delayed T1 6E 235 Hyderabad 02/07/2019 06:25 09:00 Delayed T1 6E 6958 Ahmedabad 02/07/2019 06:35 09:00 Delayed T1 SG 611 Goa 02/07/2019 06:40 13:35 Delayed T1 SG 636 Ahmedabad 02/07/2019 06:40 09:30 Delayed T1 6E 5385 Nagpur 02/07/2019 06:45 - Scheduled T2 6E 456 Bengaluru 02/07/2019 06:50 09:30 Delayed T1 6E 218 Jaipur 02/07/2019 06:55 - Scheduled T1 G8 302 Chennai 02/07/2019 06:55 08:30 Delayed T1 SG 704 Hyderabad 02/07/2019 07:10 - Cancelled T1 6E 171 Delhi 02/07/2019 07:10 09:30 Delayed T1 SG 6351 Bengaluru 02/07/2019 07:10 - Scheduled T2 6E 5322 Bengaluru 02/07/2019 07:15 - Scheduled T2 6E 654 Chennai 02/07/2019 07:15 - Scheduled T1 I5 303 Bengaluru 02/07/2019 07:15 - Scheduled T2 G8 418 Bengaluru 02/07/2019 07:20 08:15 Delayed T1 AI 620 Hyderabad 02/07/2019 07:20 - Scheduled T2 6E 5212 Delhi 02/07/2019 07:35 - Non Operational T2

To check status of more flights, visit www.csia.in/flightinformation/passenger-flight.aspx

Meanwhile, in the wake of the incessant rainfall, the public holiday has been declared in the city. Brihanmumbai Municipal Commissioner Pravin Pardeshi has announced all schools and colleges shut for the day as a precautionary measure after IMD forecasts heavy rain.

VIDEO: Many dead in rain related accidents in Mumbai, CM Fadnavis declares public holiday

ALSO READ: Mumbai Rains Live Updates