Mumbai Rains: List of flights delayed, cancelled due to heavy downpour
Heavy rainfall lashed out Mumbai and several parts of Maharashtra resulting in several trains being cancelled and flights delayed or cancelled. Rainfalls have put the city on halt as trains services, flight operations have been affected.
As per latest reports, flights are running late by 25-30 minutes due to rains shower. At Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) over 54 flights have been diverted. On Monday, 500 flights were delayed while three were cancelled.
Meanwhile, in the wake of the incessant rainfall, the public holiday has been declared in the city. Brihanmumbai Municipal Commissioner Pravin Pardeshi has announced all schools and colleges shut for the day as a precautionary measure after IMD forecasts heavy rain.
VIDEO: Many dead in rain related accidents in Mumbai, CM Fadnavis declares public holiday