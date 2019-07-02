Mumbai Rains Live Updates: IMD predicts intense spells of rain for next two hours

Image Source : AP A woman wades through a waterlogged street in Mumbai

In a big tragedy in Mumbai in early hours of Tuesday, at least 16 were dead and 13 were injured as a wall collapsed in the western suburb of Malad. It is feared that the death toll may increase. Here are the Live updates on Mumbai rains and the recent tragedy.

9:23 am - Indian Navy comes ahead for aid and rescue operations

Indian Navy has deployed its men and resources to assist local authorities in aid and rescue operations. Indian armed forces have always come ahead for citizens during natural disasters.

Sailors of Indian Navy deploying their resources for aid and rescue work in Mumbai

8:57 am - IMD predicts intense spells of rains are likely to continue

IMD Mumbai: Intense spells of rainfall likely to continue in the districts of Mumbai during next two hours. #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/DQAGiSrCme — ANI (@ANI) July 2, 2019

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted 'intense' spells of rain in Mumbai and surrounding areas for the next two hours.

8: 52 am - Rains affect road traffic

Heavy rains have affected road traffic in Mumbai. There's traffic jam on Western Express Highway

Mumbai: Traffic movement affected at Western Express Highway due to heavy rainfall in the city. #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/rak4iRl9Om — ANI (@ANI) July 2, 2019

8:48 am - Water recedes to some extent in Nallasopara

Western Railways has said that water in Nallasopara is receding and that train services from Vasai to Virar have resumed

Western Railway PRO: As water has receded to some extent in Nalasopara, Western Railway locals are being run with a frequency of 30 mins between Vasai Rd-Virar are running normal between Churchgate-Vasai Rd. AC local will not be run today. #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/zdzzkcT4BV — ANI (@ANI) July 2, 2019

8:31 am - BMC tweets information about water logging in Mumbai

Areas like Vakola junction, Vakola, Postal Colony, Chunabhatti railway station, Vakola road are waterlogged.

8:27 am - IMD's Deputy Director General of Meteorlogy K S Hosalikar tweeted this satellite image from his personal twitter account

Clouds observed over north Mah coast including Mumbai.More impact likely over south Guj and adjoining areas.

Mumbai intermitent heavy showers expected today.

Extremely heavy rainfall, more than 200 mm recorded at many places in city; more towards suburbs in last 24 hrs.

TC PL pic.twitter.com/oUAyCTmqjx — K S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) July 2, 2019

8:03 am - Only emergency services will remain functional in Mumbai, says state government

Maharashtra Government has said that only emergency services will remain functional in Mumbai on Tuesday. The step has been taken in view of heavy rains lashing the city and surrounding areas.

“The heavy rainfall has submerged the roads and rail tracks. Based on further inputs from other agencies, we have taken the decision to keep emergency services operational. We have appealed to the people not to venture out in this situation,” Brijesh Singh, official spokesperson of the state government was quoted by PTI as saying.

8:00 am - Waterlogging at Nallsopara on western railway line, several trains short terminated

@WesternRly Due to waterlogging at Nallasopara station following trains are short terminated. pic.twitter.com/hO73RNuzRN — DRM WR MumbaiCentral (@drmbct) July 2, 2019

7:54 am - Flights diverted from Mumbai due to heavy rains

Due to heavy rains in Mumbai, 54 flights have been diverted from Mumbai to nearby airports.

Mumbai Airport PRO: SpiceJet SG 6237 Jaipur-Mumbai flight overshot runway yesterday while landing at Mumbai Airport. All passengers are safe, no injuries reported. #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/hEULogZHr4 — ANI (@ANI) July 2, 2019

7:35 am - Railway Protection Force offers tea to stranded passengers at Thane station

#Maharashtra: Stranded passengers at Thane railway station are being served with refreshments by Railway Protection Force (RPF), after several suburban train movements got suspended today due to heavy rains. pic.twitter.com/H3PxVG8Z0Y — ANI (@ANI) July 2, 2019

7:15 AM - Maharashtra CMO has advised people to stay indoors and venture out only in case of emergency.

Due to heavy rain forecast in Mumbai even today by IMD, People are advised to stay indoors unless there is any emergency.#MumbaiRainsLive #MumbaiRainsLiveUpdates #MumbaiRains — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) July 2, 2019

7:04 am - Tough day ahead for Mumbaikars, major sections of suburban train network not working

It seems that Mumbaikars are in for another absolutely harrowing day as large sections of suburban train network are not working. Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has tweeted latest status of the local train network.

7:00 am - Pained to know about the loss, saya Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis has expressed grief over the mishap in Malad. He has announced monetary compensation of Rs 5 lakh to family of those killed in the tragedy.

6:55 am : On June 29, a wall had collapsed in Chembur in Mumbai. There were no casualties reported. The wall had collapsed on auto rickshaw stand.

6:19 am - 16 dead in Mumbai wall collapse. 13 are injured. Many feared trapped under the debris. National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) is trying to rescue those who are trapped under the debris.