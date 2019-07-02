Tuesday, July 02, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Mumbai Rains Live Updates: IMD predicts intense spells of rain for next two hours

Mumbai Rains Live Updates: IMD predicts intense spells of rain for next two hours

Mumbai Monsoon Rains Live Updates: A wall collapsed in Malad in early hours of Tuesday (July 2) killing at least 16 and injuring 13. Death toll is likely to increase. Many are feared trapped under the debris. NDRF has undertaken rescue work.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: July 02, 2019 9:30 IST
A woman wades through a waterlogged street in Mumbai
Image Source : AP

A woman wades through a waterlogged street in Mumbai

In a big tragedy in Mumbai in early hours of Tuesday, at least 16 were dead and 13 were injured as a wall collapsed in the western suburb of Malad. It is feared that the death toll may increase. Here are the Live updates on Mumbai rains and the recent tragedy.

LIVE updates:

9:23 am - Indian Navy comes ahead for aid and rescue operations

                Indian Navy has deployed its men and resources to assist local authorities in aid and rescue operations. Indian armed forces have always come ahead for citizens during natural disasters.

India Tv - Sailors of Indian Navy deploying their resources for aid and rescue work in Mumbai

Sailors of Indian Navy deploying their resources for aid and rescue work in Mumbai

 

8:57 am - IMD predicts intense spells of rains are likely to continue 

                 

                 India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted 'intense' spells of rain in Mumbai and surrounding areas for the next two hours.

8: 52 am - Rains affect road traffic

                  Heavy rains have affected road traffic in Mumbai. There's traffic jam on Western Express Highway

                  

8:48 am - Water recedes to some extent in Nallasopara

                 Western Railways has said that water in Nallasopara is receding and that train services from Vasai to Virar have resumed

                 

8:31 am - BMC tweets information about water logging in Mumbai

                 Areas like Vakola junction, Vakola, Postal Colony, Chunabhatti railway station, Vakola road are waterlogged.

                 

               

8:27 am - IMD's Deputy Director General of Meteorlogy K S Hosalikar tweeted this satellite image from his personal twitter account

                

8:03 am - Only emergency services will remain functional in Mumbai, says state government

                 Maharashtra Government has said that only emergency services will remain functional in Mumbai on Tuesday. The step has been taken in view of heavy rains lashing the city and surrounding areas.

                 “The heavy rainfall has submerged the roads and rail tracks. Based on further inputs from other agencies, we have taken the decision to keep emergency services operational. We have appealed to the people not to venture out in this situation,” Brijesh Singh, official spokesperson of the state government was quoted by PTI as saying.

 

8:00 am - Waterlogging at Nallsopara on western railway line, several trains short terminated

               

     

7:54 am - Flights diverted from Mumbai due to heavy rains

                Due to heavy rains in Mumbai, 54 flights have been diverted from Mumbai to nearby airports.

                

7:35 am - Railway Protection Force offers tea to stranded passengers at Thane station 

                 

7:15 AM - Maharashtra CMO has advised people to stay indoors and venture out only in case of emergency.

                 

7:04 am - Tough day ahead for Mumbaikars, major sections of suburban train network not working

                It seems that Mumbaikars are in for another absolutely harrowing day as large sections of suburban train network are not working. Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has tweeted latest status of the local train network.

 

7:00 am - Pained to know about the loss, saya Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis has expressed grief over the mishap in Malad. He has announced monetary compensation of Rs 5 lakh to family of those killed in the tragedy.

6:55 am : On June 29,  a wall had collapsed in Chembur in Mumbai. There were no casualties reported. The wall had collapsed on auto rickshaw stand.

 6:19 am - 16 dead in Mumbai wall collapse. 13 are injured. Many feared trapped under the debris. National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) is trying to rescue those who are trapped under the debris.

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryRam Rahim withdraws parole plea Next StoryMumbai Rains: 16 dead as wall collapses in Malad East, rescue operations on  