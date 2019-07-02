Mumbai Rains: Photos show how maximum city has come to a halt

Image Source : PTI Pedestrians wade through a waterlogged street during monsoon rain.

Mumbaikars today woke up to monsoon showers with parts of city receiving decades heaviest rainfall in a day which resulted in water logging on the streets and massive traffic jams. Seeveral trains originating from Mumbai's CST were cancelled while Mumbai local train services were also shut for a day. Train services between Mumbai-Pune have also been affected. Some trains have also been cancelled, diverted and short terminated.

At least 26 people have been killed in separate incidents of wall collapse on Tuesday. In view of the Indian Meteorological Department’s forecasts of heavy rains today in and around Mumbai, Maharashtra has declared Tuesday as a public holiday in Mumbai.

Image Source : PTI Traffic jams and rain-related accidents have become prevalent in the city. In this picture of Navi Mumbai, a traffic police constable manages traffic after a truck collided with a trailor on Uran Phata Flyover causing heavy traffic jam during rainfall on Sunday.

Image Source : PTI The intense rains resulted in water logging on streets and railway tracks in many parts of the city including Andheri, Kurla, Bandra, Charni Road, Santa Cruz, BKC and others.

Image Source : AP A Municipal officer stands guard to warn pedestrians of an open manhole on a waterlogged street following rainfall in Mumbai, India, Friday, June 28, 2019.

Image Source : AP Children can be seen playing on the flooded street of Mumbai.

Image Source : AP A car is seen submerged in a flooded street following heavy rains in Mumbai.

Image Source : AP A motorcyclist speeds through a waterlogged street as most of the city's roads were flooded and drains overflowed due to continous rains.

Image Source : AP People push a car through the flooded roads of Mumbai as it wade through a waterlogged street following heavy monsoon rain.

Image Source : AP Trains were delayed, which led to many people queuing up at various railway stations to reach their destinations. Railway tracks between Sion railway station and Matunga railway station were submerged following heavy rainfall in parts of Maharashtra.

Image Source : AP Girls and their mother wade through a flooded street in Mumbai.

Image Source : TWITTER @SARTHAK141020 People waiting in the airport as their flight from Kolkata to Mumbai had to land at Nagpur airport due to Mumbai Rains.

Image Source : ANI A SpiceJet flight from Jaipur skidded and overshot the main runway while landing at the Mumbai airport amidst heavy rains on Monday.

