Mumbai Rains: Photos show how maximum city has come to a halt
Maharashtra government has declared a public holiday in Mumbai on Tuesday after the IMD predicted heavy rains over the next 48 hours. At least 18 people were killed after a wall collapsed on the hutments in Pimpripada area of Mumbai. Heavy rains lashing Mumbai overnight and early Monday hit road and rail traffic, causing puddles at the city's perennial flooding spots.
Mumbaikars today woke up to monsoon showers with parts of city receiving decades heaviest rainfall in a day which resulted in water logging on the streets and massive traffic jams. Seeveral trains originating from Mumbai's CST were cancelled while Mumbai local train services were also shut for a day. Train services between Mumbai-Pune have also been affected. Some trains have also been cancelled, diverted and short terminated.
At least 26 people have been killed in separate incidents of wall collapse on Tuesday. In view of the Indian Meteorological Department’s forecasts of heavy rains today in and around Mumbai, Maharashtra has declared Tuesday as a public holiday in Mumbai.