Tuesday, July 02, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Mumbai Rains: Photos show how maximum city has come to a halt

Mumbai Rains: Photos show how maximum city has come to a halt

Maharashtra government has declared a public holiday in Mumbai on Tuesday after the IMD predicted heavy rains over the next 48 hours. At least 18 people were killed after a wall collapsed on the hutments in Pimpripada area of Mumbai. Heavy rains lashing Mumbai overnight and early Monday hit road and rail traffic, causing puddles at the city's perennial flooding spots.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
Mumbai Updated on: July 02, 2019 14:30 IST
Pedestrians wade through a waterlogged street during
Image Source : PTI

Pedestrians wade through a waterlogged street during monsoon rain.

Mumbaikars today woke up to monsoon showers with parts of city receiving decades heaviest rainfall in a day which resulted in water logging on the streets and massive traffic jams. Seeveral trains originating from Mumbai's CST were cancelled while Mumbai local train services were also shut for a day. Train services between Mumbai-Pune have also been affected. Some trains have also been cancelled, diverted and short terminated. 

At least 26 people have been killed in separate incidents of wall collapse on Tuesday. In view of the Indian Meteorological Department’s forecasts of heavy rains today in and around Mumbai, Maharashtra has declared Tuesday as a public holiday in Mumbai.

India Tv - Traffic jams and rain-related accidents have become prevalent in the city. In this picture of Navi Mumbai, a traffic police constable manages traffic after a truck collided with a trailor on Uran Phata Flyover causing heavy traffic jam during rainfall on Sunday. 

Image Source : PTI

Traffic jams and rain-related accidents have become prevalent in the city. In this picture of Navi Mumbai, a traffic police constable manages traffic after a truck collided with a trailor on Uran Phata Flyover causing heavy traffic jam during rainfall on Sunday. 

India Tv - The intense rains resulted in water logging on streets and railway tracks in many parts of the city including Andheri, Kurla, Bandra, Charni Road, Santa Cruz, BKC and others.

Image Source : PTI

The intense rains resulted in water logging on streets and railway tracks in many parts of the city including Andheri, Kurla, Bandra, Charni Road, Santa Cruz, BKC and others.

India Tv - A Municipal officer stands guard to warn pedestrians of an open manhole on a waterlogged street following rainfall in Mumbai, India, Friday, June 28, 2019.

Image Source : AP

A Municipal officer stands guard to warn pedestrians of an open manhole on a waterlogged street following rainfall in Mumbai, India, Friday, June 28, 2019.

India Tv - Children can be seen playing on the flooded street of Mumbai.

Image Source : AP

Children can be seen playing on the flooded street of Mumbai.

India Tv - A car is seen submerged in a flooded street following heavy rains in Mumbai.

Image Source : AP

A car is seen submerged in a flooded street following heavy rains in Mumbai.

India Tv - A motorcyclist speeds through a waterlogged street as most of the city's roads were flooded and drains overflowed due to continous rains.

Image Source : AP

A motorcyclist speeds through a waterlogged street as most of the city's roads were flooded and drains overflowed due to continous rains.

India Tv - People push a car through the flooded roads of Mumbai as it wade through a waterlogged street following heavy monsoon rain.

Image Source : AP

People push a car through the flooded roads of Mumbai as it wade through a waterlogged street following heavy monsoon rain.

India Tv - Trains were delayed, which led to many people queuing up at various railway stations to reach their destinations.  Railway tracks between Sion railway station and Matunga railway station were submerged following heavy rainfall in parts of Maharashtra.  

Image Source : AP

Trains were delayed, which led to many people queuing up at various railway stations to reach their destinations.  Railway tracks between Sion railway station and Matunga railway station were submerged following heavy rainfall in parts of Maharashtra.

 

India Tv - Girls and their mother wade through a flooded street in Mumbai.

Image Source : AP

Girls and their mother wade through a flooded street in Mumbai.

India Tv - People waiting in the airport as their flight from Kolkata to Mumbai had to land at Nagpur airport due to Mumbai Rains.

Image Source : TWITTER @SARTHAK141020

People waiting in the airport as their flight from Kolkata to Mumbai had to land at Nagpur airport due to Mumbai Rains.

India Tv - A SpiceJet flight from Jaipur skidded and overshot the main runway while landing at the Mumbai airport amidst heavy rains on Monday.

Image Source : ANI

A SpiceJet flight from Jaipur skidded and overshot the main runway while landing at the Mumbai airport amidst heavy rains on Monday.

 

WATCH:

WATCH:

ALSO READ | Mumbai Rains Live Updates: Here is the information about BEST bus route diversions

ALSO READ | Mumbai Rains: Kurla railway station, among oldest in India, submerged in water

ALSO READ | Mumbai Rains: List of flights delayed, cancelled due to heavy downpour

 

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryIn a fiery speech in Lok Sabha, Sonia Gandhi opposes move to privatise Raebareli rail coach factory Next StorySingapore High Court orders freezing of Nirav Modi's sister's account  