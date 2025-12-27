Suspicious object found and destroyed in North Kashmir’s Sopore The area was sealed off, and traffic movement on the highway was temporarily stopped as a safety measure. Civilians were also asked to stay away from the location.

New Delhi:

A suspicious object was spotted on the Srinagar–Baramulla National Highway in north Kashmir’s Sopore area on Friday. The object was found near Hygam, prompting an immediate alert to prevent any possible threat. Soon after the information was received, a joint team of the Army, CRPF and Jammu and Kashmir Police rushed to the spot. The area was sealed off, and traffic movement on the highway was temporarily stopped as a safety measure. Civilians were also asked to stay away from the location.

A Bomb Disposal Squad was later called in to examine the object. After careful inspection, the squad safely destroyed it.

LeT terrorist spotted in Anantnag market

This comes a day after a major security alert was triggered in the Anantnag district after Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist Mohammad Latif was spotted at a local market. Following this, Jammu and Kashmir Police along with CRPF personnel launched a coordinated operation to track him down. Latif had joined the terror outfit in November and is reportedly active in the South Kashmir region.

Security officials said the terrorist managed to flee towards a forested area before the forces could surround him. A search operation was immediately intensified in the adjoining terrain, but he slipped away using the dense forest route, they said. The hunt for Latif continues as agencies remain on high alert across the district, they added.

This comes three days after security forces on Tuesday carried out anti-sabotage operations around vital installations in Srinagar city with the aim to strengthen security measures and counter any potential threats.

"Police, in close coordination with the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), conducted Area Security/Anti-Sabotage (AST) operations around major vital installations and sensitive locations in the North Zone of Srinagar, with the aim of strengthening preventive security measures and countering any potential threats," a Srinagar police spokesman said.