  Pune: 6 killed, 2 injured after wall collapses in Sinhgad College due to heavy rains

Pune: 6 killed, 2 injured after wall collapses in Sinhgad College due to heavy rains

At least six people have been killed while 2 were left injured after a wall of Singhad College in Ambegaon in Pune district collapsed on an adjoining labour camp due to heavy rains on Tuesday night. The incident happened at 1.15 AM on Tuesday.

New Delhi Updated on: July 02, 2019 7:14 IST
Image Source : ANI

At least six people have been killed while 2 were left injured after a portion of a compound wall of Singhad College in Ambegaon in Pune district collapsed on an adjoining labour camp due to heavy rains on Tuesday night. 

The incident happened at 1.15 AM on Tuesday. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has reached the spot and rescue operation are underway. It is said around 8-10 persons being trapped under the debris.  So far bodies of the six deceased, of which four are male and two female labourers have been recovered.

Those injured in the wall collapse incident have been admitted to the hospital.

As the IMD predicted extremely heavy to very heavy rains in parts of coastal Konkan, the Maharashtra government declared a public holiday for Mumbai city. Schools and colleges shut for the day as a precautionary measure. 

Air, road and rail traffic was also hit for the second consecutive day on Tuesday and rains have so far claimed around 50 lives in the past five days in the state so far.

On June 29, 15 people were killed while three were injured after a portion of a wall collapsed in Pune's Kondhwa area.

VIDEO: Pune Ambegaon wall collapse

