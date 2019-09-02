Image Source : FILE Maharashtra: Woman kills two kids, self over domestic feud

A 28-year-old woman allegedly killed her two children before committing suicide due to marital discord in Thane city of Maharashtra, police said on Monday.

A suicide note was found at the spot in which Seeta Vaviva purportedly held her husband and in-laws responsible for killing the children and herself, Kasarwadavli police station's senior inspector Kishore Khairnar said.

The woman got married to a garage owner, Raju Vaviva, from Rapar in Gujarat's Kutch district seven years back.

Her husband and in-laws allegedly used to harass her physically and mentally, Khairnar said quoting the complaint

filed by the woman's brother.

Sometime back, the woman left her husband's home and came to stay with her parents in Kavesar area of Thane city, he said, adding that the couple was since then also fighting over the custody of their two sons, aged four and five years.

"On Sunday evening, when her parents had gone out, the woman allegedly hanged to death her two children from the ceiling of their house. She then ended her life also by hanging herself," the official said.

Later, when there was no response from the house which was locked from inside, the woman's brother alerted the police who broke open the door and found her and the two children

hanging, he said.

"A suicide note was also found at the spot in which she purportedly blamed her husband and in-laws for the suicide and killing of the two children," he said, adding that they were conducting a probe into it.

The bodies were later sent for postmortem and a case was registered, he said.

