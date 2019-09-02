Delhi Metro passenger commits suicide at Jhandewalan, services on Blue Line affected

A woman was killed after she jumped in front of an oncoming train at the Jhandewalan metro station on Monday morning, briefly disrupting services on the Blue Line, police said.

The incident happened around 8.30 am.

Efforts are being made to ascertain the identity of the woman, believed to be in her 40s, a police official said.

According to a Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) official, the train was going towards Noida/Vaishali and services were disrupted for about 10-15 minutes.

The Blue Line connects Dwarka to Noida and Vaishali.

The body of the woman has been shifted to Lady Harding Medical College, they added.

