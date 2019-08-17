Image Source : FILE IMAGE Man commits suicide at Delhi's Tagore Garden metro station

A man committed suicide by jumping before a speeding train at Delhi's Tagore Garden Metro station, police said on Saturday.

According to the police, around 11 p.m. on Friday night, the Raja Garden Metro police station received a call informing them about a body lying between the tracks and the platform at Tagore Garden Metro Station.

"A team rushed to the spot and found the body of a person identified as Rahul, a resident of Najafgarh, lying between the lines. CCTV footage revealed that he had committed suicide by jumping before the metro train. We have sent the body to the Deen Dayal Upadhyay mortuary for post-mortem," said a senior police officer.

The police have also initiated proceedings under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPc).

ALSO READ: Woman commits suicide by jumping in front of metro train in Delhi, services affected

ALSO READ: Uttar Pradesh: Couples commit suicide as families oppose relationship

ALSO READ: SHO held in Faridabad DCP suicide case