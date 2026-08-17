Navy gets bigger surveillance boost as India signs Rs 1,943 crore MQ-9B Sea Guardian drones deal

New Delhi:

India has signed a Rs 1,943 crore agreement with General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA-ASI) to lease two MQ-9B Sea Guardian drones for the Indian Navy, strengthening the country's ability to keep a close watch over its vast maritime domain. The Ministry of Defence said the contract was signed on August 17, 2026, at Kartavya Bhawan-2 in New Delhi in the presence of Additional Secretary and Director General (Acquisition), Department of Defence, A Anbarasu. Under the agreement, the two MQ-9B Sea Guardian High-Altitude Long-Endurance (HALE) Remotely Piloted Aircraft Systems (RPAS) will be leased to the Indian Navy for 30 months.

Rs 1,943 crore MQ-9B Sea Guardian deal

The Defence Ministry said the contract is valued at approximately Rs 1,943 crore. The agreement will provide the Navy with two advanced remotely piloted aircraft systems equipped with sophisticated surveillance capabilities. The MQ-9B Sea Guardian is designed for long-endurance operations and is equipped with advanced systems, modern sensors and specialised payloads. The platforms are expected to significantly strengthen the Navy's Maritime Domain Awareness capabilities.

How MQ-9B drones will boost India's maritime surveillance

The Sea Guardian systems will enable persistent Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) coverage across large stretches of the maritime domain. According to the Defence Ministry, this enhanced surveillance capability will strengthen India's ability to monitor developments across the Indian Ocean Region and respond more effectively when required. The long-endurance nature of the platforms is particularly important for maritime surveillance, as the drones can support sustained monitoring over extensive areas.

Navy to get stronger maritime domain awareness

Maritime Domain Awareness is crucial for monitoring activities across India's surrounding waters and maintaining a comprehensive picture of developments at sea. The induction of advanced surveillance platforms is expected to give the Indian Navy greater access to real-time information over vast maritime areas. The MQ-9B Sea Guardian's advanced sensors and payloads will add to the Navy's existing surveillance capabilities and support its efforts to maintain persistent awareness across the Indian Ocean Region.

Why the deal matters for India's maritime security

The latest agreement comes as India continues to focus on strengthening its maritime surveillance and security capabilities. The Indian Ocean Region is strategically important for India's national security as well as its trade and connectivity interests.

By leasing the two MQ-9B Sea Guardian systems for 30 months, the Navy will gain access to an advanced HALE platform without the arrangement being structured as a direct purchase of the aircraft.

The Defence Ministry said the systems will strengthen India's ability to monitor and respond to developments across the Indian Ocean Region, making the deal an important addition to the country's maritime security architecture.

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