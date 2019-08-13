Wednesday, August 14, 2019
     
Delhi Metro passenger attempts suicide, train services on Blue Line affected

The delay in train services on the blue line of the Delhi Metro was confirmed by the DMRC through its official Twitter handle. One of the passengers had attempted 

New Delhi Published on: August 13, 2019 23:48 IST
Image Source : PTI

Services delayed on Delhi Metro's Blue Line

Section of the Delhi Metro's Blue Line was delayed Tuesday night after a passenger allegedly attempted suicide at Dwarka Mor station. According to an official, a PCR call was received about a passenger allegedly attempting suicide by jumping on the tracks. 

Information about the delay on Blue line of the Delhi Metro was confirmed by the DMRC on Twitter. 

"Delay in services between Dwarka and Janakpuri West due to a passenger on track at Dwarka Mor. Normal service on all other lines," it tweeted.

The train services were later restored to normal, the DMRC said.

The busy Blue Line connects Electronic City in Noida and Janakpuri West in Delhi. 

