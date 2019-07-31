Delhi Metro orders probe as clip featuring couple reaches porn site

Image Source : PTI Representative Image

A video of a couple in a compromising position at a Delhi Metro station has been uploaded on a porn site, following which the DMRC has ordered an internal probe into the matter, officials said on Tuesday.

Police have also registered a case in this regard.

"The DMRC has lodged an FIR with the Delhi Police regarding this incident for obscenity in a public place.

Police are further investigating this matter. We have passed all available information, details and footage of the incident to the police authorities and are providing all possible assistance in the matter to help the investigation," said a senior Delhi Metro Rail Corporation official.

"We would request the travelling public not to indulge in such activities on the metro system," they said.

According to police, they have received the complaint and have got the footage of the incident.

