Obscene clip from Delhi Metro station reaches porn site

Delhi Police has registered a case and Delhi Metro is investigating how a CCTV clip showing a couple in a compromising position at a Metro station reached a porn site. The Delhi Metro Rail Corp (DMRC) has launched an internal probe.

"Whoever is found at fault, appropriate action will be taken against them. A complaint has also been given to Delhi Police after which a case has been registered against 'unknown persons'," a DMRC official said.

"We are checking the date and time of the video which will help us crackdown on the identity of the accused," said a senior police official.

