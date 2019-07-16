Image Source : PTI Trial runs on Delhi Metro's Dwarka-Najafgarh corridor begins

Trial runs on the over 4.2 km-long Dwarka-Najafgarh corridor of the Delhi Metro have started, officials said Tuesday.

Of the three stations in this corridor, Dwarka and Nangli are elevated ones, while Najafgarh station is underground.

"Trial runs have been started on the 4.295-km Dwarka–Najafgarh Metro corridor. The line is targeted for completion by September 2019," the DMRC said on Monday.

ALSO READ: Technical glitch disrupts train services on Magenta Line of Delhi Metro

It also said that the corridor is being extended by another 1.18 km till Dhansa Stand, and is slated for completion by December 2020.

"During the trial runs, the interaction of the metro train with physical infringements (civil structure) will be checked to ensure that there is no physical blockage during the movement of the train on the track. Signalling trials are expected to begin in the days to come," the DMRC said.

The Delhi Metro's total operational network at present stands at over 343 km, with multiple corridors, and 250 stations with its footprints in various cities neighbouring Delhi.

An average of about 28 lakh commuters uses the Delhi Metro every day.

ALSO READ: 21 stations of Delhi Metro's Red Line to be renovated in phases: DMRC

WATCH VIDEO: Delhi: Massive fire in the furniture market in Kalindi Kunj, metro service stopped