Technical glitch disrupts train services on Magenta Line of Delhi Metro

Train services on Magenta Line of Delhi Metro were disrupted due to a technical glitch early Sunday. According to the DMRC, a single line of the train movement between RK Puram and Kalkaji were affected due to the glitch.

The news was confirmed by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) through its official Twitter handle.

Train services are temporarily being run between two loops - Jankapuri West and RK Puram metro stations and Botanical Garden and Kalkaji metro stations, the DMRC said.

"Due to a technical issue, train services will be run in following loops temporarily: 1) Between Janakpuri West and RK Puram 2) Between Botanical Garden and Kalkaji."

"There is single line train movement between RK Puram and Kalkaji temporarily," the DMRC tweeted.

Earlier on June 22, the yellow line of the Delhi Metro was disrupted due to a technical glitch, which was for the second time in a row.

The delay in services between Vishwavidyalaya and Central Secretariat was confirmed by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) through its official Twitter handle.

"Delay in services between Vishwavidyalaya and Central Secretariat. Normal service on all other lines," the DMRC wrote on its Twitter.

