Kolkata: Man dragged to death by Kolkata Metro, hand left stuck between train gates

Representational Image

A passenger died after his hand got stuck between the gates of a metro train in Kolkata on Saturday.

The passenger's hand remained stuck between the gates at Park Street station. Here's how it happened:

The man was on the platform, trying to board the train when his hand got stuck. It is believed that the door, which was equipped with sensors, malfunctioned. The motor man did try to apply emergency brakes, but the victim was dragged by the train for several metres. He then fell to his death on the metro track.

The incident took place around 6:40 pm.

Meanwhile, a high-level inquiry has been ordered into the incident.

Kolkata metro rail service began operations in February 1995 and was the first underground railway to be built in India. There are 24 station in the network.

