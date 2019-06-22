Delhi Metro's Yellow Line disrupted for second consecutive day; passengers express outrage on Twitter

Image Source : PTI Delhi Metro's Yellow Line disrupted for second consecutive day

The yellow line of the Delhi Metro was disrupted due to a technical glitch on Saturday. The delay in services between Vishwavidyalaya and Central Secretariat was confirmed by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) through its official Twitter handle.

"Delay in services between Vishwavidyalaya and Central Secretariat. Normal service on all other lines," the DMRC wrote on its Twitter.

The services on the yellow line have been affected for the second consecutive day today.

On Friday, the yellow line was briefly disrupted due to a technical snag. The DMRC had confirmed the delay in train services from Kashmere Gate towards Rajiv Chowk.

There was also a delay in service from Central Secretariat towards Vidhan Sabha.

Owing to the delay in services, some passengers on the Delhi Metro took to Twitter to express their outrage.

"#YellowLine Metro is not moving from last 10 minutes from Adarsh Nagar. #DelhiMetro #StruckInYellowLine," tweeted a passenger on the Delhi Metro.

"Can anyone tell, what is going on at Vishwavidyalaya metro station #DelhiMetro," one passenger wrote.

"Struck in delhi metro near vishwavidyalaya Help @ArvindKejriwal," tweeted another traveller.

