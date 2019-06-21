Fire breaks out in Delhi furniture market

Image Source : PTI Representative Image

A massive fire broke out on Friday at a furniture market near Kalindi Kunj Metro station here, officials said.

There were, however, no reports of casualties, Delhi Fire Services said.

"The fire was reported at 5.55 a.m., and 17 fire tenders were immediately rushed to the spot," said Atul Garg, Director, Delhi Fire Services.

Delhi: Fire broke out in a furniture market in Shaheen Bagh near Kalindi Kunj metro station, early morning today. 17 fire tenders present at the spot. Fire-fighting operation underway. pic.twitter.com/Ug1ilDegJm — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2019

The firefighters are trying to contain the blaze.

The fire has also affected Metro train services on the Magenta Line. Officials said no train would run between Shaheen Bagh and Botanical Garden stations till the fire is brought under control.

Watch Video: