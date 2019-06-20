Thursday, June 20, 2019
     
Fire at 10-storeyed residential building in Delhi, firemen rescue 100 residents

About 100 residents were safely rescued and no one was injured in the fire late Wednesday night in New Delhi's Pitampura.

New Delhi Updated on: June 20, 2019 11:19 IST
A fire broke out at a 10-storeyed residential building in northwest Delhi's Pitampura, a Delhi Fire Service official said on Thursday.

About 100 residents were safely rescued and no one was injured in the fire late Wednesday night, the official said.

A few residents complained of mild suffocation after inhaling fumes, but did not require medical attention, Chief Fire Officer Atul Garg said.

The fire broke out on a fifth-floor apartment around 1 am and spread to other floors. Fifteen fire tenders took nearly three hours to extinguish the flames, the official said. 

Furniture and other household items were damaged, the official said, adding that the exact cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained. 

