Image Source : PTI Supreme Court orders commencement of work for Phase 4 of Delhi Metro (representational image)

The Supreme Court on Friday ordered implementation of the 103.94 km, Phase 4 of the Delhi metro and directed the authorities concerned to commence the construction work on the project.

A bench comprising Justices Arun Mishra and Deepak Gupta was told by the counsel appearing for the Delhi government that they have agreed to give a go-ahead to the Phase 4 of the Delhi metro.

The apex court was hearing a matter in which the Environment Pollution Control Authority (EPCA) had recently filed a report stating that the approval for the project was held up since 2014.

The EPCA report said that there was a "stalemate" in discussions between the central government and Delhi government on certain financial aspects of the project.

Also Read | Delhi Metro phase-IV project can't wait, will pass orders: Supreme Court

Also Read | Delhi: High Court declines plea against free Metro ride for women

Also Read | Delhi Metro: Government approves additional 5,000 CISF troops, new DIG post for security