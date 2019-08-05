High alert on Delhi Metro in wake of Kashmir developments, Independence Day

High alert on Delhi Metro

Delhi Metro issued an alert on Monday for the safety and security of commuters in the national capital. The alert was issued in the wake of Independence Day, along with the recent developments on Jammu and Kashmir issue. The news was confirmed by the Delhi Metro through its official Twitter handle.

A red alert has been imposed on the entire DMRC network as advised by the security agencies, the DMRC said through a tweet.

A fresh advisory has been issued, over an existing one, to ensure that no untoward incident takes place in the mass-rapid rail network that runs across the National Capital Region, the security officials said.

Commuters will have to go through additional checks by the CISF personnel at many stations, the officials said.

The 'high alert' is based on non-specific inputs and it has been issued keeping in mind the latest developments in the Parliament on Jammu and Kashmir and the Independence Day celebrations slated for August 15, according to officials.

Additional CISF troops, counter-terror reaction teams and security gadgets have been inducted to ensure that passengers face the least hassles while getting frisked and that any emergency situation is responded too quickly, the officials said.

The government on Monday moved a bill proposing bifurcation of the state of Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories -- Jammu and Kashmir division and Ladakh.

Making the announcement in Rajya Sabha, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the UT in Ladakh will have no legislature like Chandigarh while the other UT of Jammu and Kashmir will have a legislature like Delhi and Puducherry.

Shah introduced the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation bill.

Acrimonious scenes were seen in the House soon after the announcement of the Home Minister.

