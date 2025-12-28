Russia launches ardent strikes in Ukraine day before Zelenskyy-Trump meeting over peace deal Explosions boomed across Kyiv as the attack began in the early morning and continued for hours, with Moscow launching waves of ballistic missiles and drones.

Kyiv:

Russia on Saturday launched ardent strikes in Ukraine's capital, killing at least one person and wounding 27. This came a day before high-level talks between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy with his US counterpart Donald Trump to broker peace.

Explosions boomed across Kyiv as the attack began in the early morning and continued for hours, with Moscow launching waves of ballistic missiles and drones.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is set to hold talks with US President Donald Trump in Florida on Sunday as part of ongoing efforts to bring an end to the war, now approaching its fourth year.

Speaking to reporters, Zelenskyy said the discussions will cover a range of key issues, including long-term security assurances for Ukraine and the future of disputed territories in the Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions.

"This attack is Russia's answer to our peace efforts.It really shows that Putin does not want peace," Zelenskyy said during a meeting with Canada PM Mark Carney during a stopover.

Carney announced USD 1.8 billion worth of economic assistance to Ukraine, saying it was the high time to stand with Kyiv.

"The barbarism that we saw overnight, the attack of Kyiv, shows just how important that we stand with Ukraine during this difficult time," he said.

Russia reports large overnight strike as drones intercepted over several regions

Russia’s Defence Ministry said it carried out a large military operation overnight, using long-range weapons launched from land, air and sea. The attack included Kinzhal hypersonic missiles and drones, according to the ministry.

Officials said the strikes were aimed at energy sites that support Ukraine’s armed forces and military production. However, reports indicated that several residential buildings were also hit during the operation.

The ministry described the attack as a response to what it called Ukrainian strikes on civilian targets inside Russia.

Earlier on Saturday, Russian authorities said air defence systems had destroyed seven Ukrainian drones over the southern regions of Krasnodar and Adygeya during the night.

Later the same day, the Defence Ministry reported that another 147 drones were intercepted across various parts of the country.