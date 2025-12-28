Tarique Rahman calls for 'united, inclusive' Bangladesh: 'A country where every community feels valued' In an X post he shared on Saturday night, Tarique Rahman also thanked everyone for the warm welcome he received and said words cannot express the 'respect and love' he and his family was given upon their arrival.

Dhaka:

Tarique Rahman, acting chairperson of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and son of former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia, has called for a 'united and inclusive' Bangladesh that moves forward together. Rahman, who returned to the country after 17 years on December 25, said he wants a Bangladesh where every community feels 'secure and valued' and children can grow with hope.

In an X post he shared on Saturday night, Rahman also thanked everyone for the warm welcome he received and said words cannot express the 'respect and love' he and his family was given upon their arrival. Hailing the BNP supporters, Rahman said they stood with them through every trial and never lost hope, giving them the courage to continue.

"Dear friends, sisters, and brothers across Bangladesh, Last Thursday is a day I will carry in my heart forever, the day I returned to the soil of my homeland after 17 long years," he posted. "The warmth of your welcome, the sea of faces along the roads of Dhaka, and the prayers of millions are moments, I will never forget."

"To members of civil society, youth, professionals, farmers, workers, and citizens from all walks of life, thank you for reminding us that the true power of Bangladesh always lies in its people, when united," he added.

The acting BNP chairperson also thanked the media for covering the 'historic moment', saying their services matter a lot. Talking about his address on December 25, he said it was not just a dream but a plan to build a Bangladesh where 'peace and dignity thrive'. He thanked everyone and prayed that God will bless the entire Bangladesh.

"I also wish to acknowledge and thank leaders of other political parties and movements who welcomed my homecoming. I appreciate the thoughtful reflections that emphasised democracy, multiparty coexistence, and the enduring will of the people," he said.

"I am grateful for the warm welcomes and for the hope expressed for a democratic, peaceful political culture, as well as the call to move beyond politics driven by vengeance. I take these words with humility and respect," he added.

Rahman has returned to Bangladesh ahead of the parliamentary elections in the country that will take place on February 12. Rahman, who was in a self-exile that began in 2008, will contest the upcoming election from his ancestral Bogura Sadar (Bogura-6) constituency, with BNP leaders already collecting his nomination papers on his behalf earlier this month.