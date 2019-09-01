Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL Family hungry for five days, man commits suicide

A 41-year-old man has committed suicide in this Uttar Pradesh district and his family said that they had not eaten food since the past five days.

The body of Pooran Singh was found hanging from a tree in a forest here on Saturday morning. Police suspect that he committed suicide.

He was a resident of Maheshpur road in Bilram area under the jurisdiction of Dholna police jurisdiction.

According to sources, the man was unemployed and was unable to make ends meet to support his wife and three children. The family had been reduced to penury and forced to either go hungry or beg for food from neighbours.

According to his daughter, Gudiya, 9, her father had gone to Delhi in search of employment but could not find any job.

Ater returning home on Friday, he took a bath and went out. His body was found hanging from a tree the next day.

"For the past five days, we haven't eaten a thing. I am ill but there is no money to buy medicine or food," she told reporters.

Naib Tehsildar, Kirti Chaudhary, who visited the victim's house said: "No one informed us. But I have immediately provided ration with the help of the supply officer."

Kasganj police PRO Ajay Bhadoria, however, said: "Pooran was a drug addict. His autopsy report says there was food in his stomach."

District Magistrate Chandra Prakash Singh said: "The information regarding no food at his house is being probed by the Additional District Magistrate but initial investigation suggests that the family had taken ration on August 5."

