Several WhatsApp accounts in India 'put under review', blocked for 24 hours; here's what's happening

New Delhi:

WhatsApp on Monday placed multiple user accounts, including several in India, under review for up to 24 hours, temporarily restricting access to all app features. The unexpected action prompted affected users to raise concerns on social media after finding their accounts inaccessible without prior notice.

Responding to the issue, a WhatsApp spokesperson said the company continuously works to prevent misuse of its platform by suspending accounts that may violate its policies.

WhatsApp responds

"We are always working to stay ahead of those trying to abuse our service and ban accounts to help keep other users safe. Sometimes we get this wrong and if we do, we try to fix it as quickly as possible to get people back to chatting," the spokesperson said.

The disruption surfaced around 8 pm IST, when users began reporting that their accounts had been placed under review. The app displayed a message stating that account activity and device information were being checked to ensure compliance with WhatsApp's Terms of Service, adding that users would typically receive the outcome within 24 hours.

The review screen also directed users to guidance on responsible use of WhatsApp and provided information about stolen phones and compromised accounts.

Users flag sudden restrictions

Several affected users took to social media to express frustration over the sudden restrictions. One user said the account had been disabled without any explanation despite an appeal being submitted, while another claimed the suspension came without warning even though only the official WhatsApp app was being used, adding that the messaging service was essential for work.

"WhatsApp has placed several accounts under investigation for 24 hours. WhatsApp suddenly put several users' accounts under investigation on Monday evening... As a result, they were unable to use the app's features for 24 hours," an X user said.

"This step has left people frustrated in India and several other places, and they also lodged their complaints on social media," they added.

Meta ready to apologise for error related to PM's post

Social media giant Meta on Monday reportedly told a parliamentary committee that it was prepared to apologise for the brief restriction placed on a Facebook post by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, following sharp criticism from several lawmakers who demanded accountability and called for legal action.

During a meeting of the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology, members questioned Meta's compliance with Indian laws, arguing that despite generating significant revenue from the country, the company was not adhering to the country's legal framework, sources said.

With inputs from PTI

Also Read:

WhatsApp may replace 6-digit PIN with password for two-step verification