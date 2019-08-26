Bihar violinist raves about Prime Minister Narendra Modis appreciation for music

A young musician from
Bihar's East Champaran district was overwhelmed on finding
that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has an "extraordinary"
sensitivity and knowledge about music.
Ranjan Kumar, a 44-year-old violinist hailing from
Kotwa block in the district, had received a telephone call
from PMO informing him that he had been chosen for performing
at a high-profile event, which would be attended by the prime
minister.
On August 21, Kumar found himself performing at the
Hyderabad House, where PM Modi hosted a luncheon for visiting
Zambian President Edgar Chagwa Lungu.
After the concert was over, Kumar said, he returned
home full of admiration for the PM's "extraordinary
sensitivity and knowledge about music".
"When I received the call from the PMO, I was told
among other things that people from the ICCR would be in touch
with me in the run up to the event and that I must ensure that
the performance was of good quality as the prime ministers
knowledge and appreciation for music were above average,"
Kumar told PTI over phone.
On the D-day when PM Modi accompanied the Zambian
president to the concert hall, the violonist was struck by the
prime minister's gesture as he breached protocol, came to the
dais and greeted the musician and accompanying tabla player,
said Kumar whose teacher the late TM Patnaik was a direct
disciple of the legendary D V Naidu.
"I had by then realised that the prime minister had a
special place in his heart for music and musicians. But more
wonders were to come my way.
Our performance lasted for more
than an hour.
Among other things, we played the Zambian gospel
music and the visitors were obviously moved," he recalled.
The rendition, which was devotional in nature albeit
belonging to a different tradition, was greatly enjoyed by
Modi, Kumar said.
"He was in his elements when we moved on to bhajans
like 'Vaishnava Jana To Tene Kahiye' and 'Payo Ji Maine Ram
Ratan Dhan Payo'," said Kumar who has mastered the
instrument in both Hindustani classical and Carnatic schools.
Noting that he saw the prime minister explaining the
meanings of the lyrics to the Zambian president, the musician
said, "All through, his hands and fingers kept moving
perfectly in sync with the rhythm of our rendition.
"And I cannot forget his appreciation whenever we made
any improvisations.
So rapt was his attention to details,"
exclaimed the violinist.
"After we were through, the prime minister who had
demonstrated earlier that he was no stickler for protocol
again came to us and showered praises on me for my
performance.
I was overwhelmed with emotion and bent to touch
his feet.
But he caught hold of me and gave me a hug," he
recalled.
When the MoS for PMO Jitendra Singh, complimented the
violinist for the performance, he said, "I shared with him my
sense of wonder over the prime minister delving into music on
an occasion when many political and diplomatic issues must
have been weighing down on his mind."
The musician, however, rued that the government of his
home state of Bihar has shown scant appreciation for art.
"Only recently I was invited to Bishnupur in West
Bengal and the people there were fondly recalling that the
classical music gharana that named after the town had links
with Bettiah (West Champaran)," he said.
The violonist lamented that he had not received any
invitation from the Bihar government till date to perform at a
function in the state.
"Whenever I get a chance to play in Bihar, which has
few violinists, it has been at events organised privately,
like a recent concert in the memory of legendary Dhrupad
singer Siyaram Tiwari, which was an initiative of his
daughter," Kumar said.
