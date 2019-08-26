Image Source : FILE Bihar violinist raves about Prime Minister Narendra Modis appreciation for music

A young musician from

Bihar's East Champaran district was overwhelmed on finding

that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has an "extraordinary"

sensitivity and knowledge about music.

Ranjan Kumar, a 44-year-old violinist hailing from

Kotwa block in the district, had received a telephone call

from PMO informing him that he had been chosen for performing

at a high-profile event, which would be attended by the prime

minister.

On August 21, Kumar found himself performing at the

Hyderabad House, where PM Modi hosted a luncheon for visiting

Zambian President Edgar Chagwa Lungu.

After the concert was over, Kumar said, he returned

home full of admiration for the PM's "extraordinary

sensitivity and knowledge about music".

"When I received the call from the PMO, I was told

among other things that people from the ICCR would be in touch

with me in the run up to the event and that I must ensure that

the performance was of good quality as the prime ministers

knowledge and appreciation for music were above average,"

Kumar told PTI over phone.

On the D-day when PM Modi accompanied the Zambian

president to the concert hall, the violonist was struck by the

prime minister's gesture as he breached protocol, came to the

dais and greeted the musician and accompanying tabla player,

said Kumar whose teacher the late TM Patnaik was a direct

disciple of the legendary D V Naidu.

"I had by then realised that the prime minister had a

special place in his heart for music and musicians. But more

wonders were to come my way.

Our performance lasted for more

than an hour.

Among other things, we played the Zambian gospel

music and the visitors were obviously moved," he recalled.

The rendition, which was devotional in nature albeit

belonging to a different tradition, was greatly enjoyed by

Modi, Kumar said.

"He was in his elements when we moved on to bhajans

like 'Vaishnava Jana To Tene Kahiye' and 'Payo Ji Maine Ram

Ratan Dhan Payo'," said Kumar who has mastered the

instrument in both Hindustani classical and Carnatic schools.

Noting that he saw the prime minister explaining the

meanings of the lyrics to the Zambian president, the musician

said, "All through, his hands and fingers kept moving

perfectly in sync with the rhythm of our rendition.

"And I cannot forget his appreciation whenever we made

any improvisations.

So rapt was his attention to details,"

exclaimed the violinist.

"After we were through, the prime minister who had

demonstrated earlier that he was no stickler for protocol

again came to us and showered praises on me for my

performance.

I was overwhelmed with emotion and bent to touch

his feet.

But he caught hold of me and gave me a hug," he

recalled.

When the MoS for PMO Jitendra Singh, complimented the

violinist for the performance, he said, "I shared with him my

sense of wonder over the prime minister delving into music on

an occasion when many political and diplomatic issues must

have been weighing down on his mind."

The musician, however, rued that the government of his

home state of Bihar has shown scant appreciation for art.

"Only recently I was invited to Bishnupur in West

Bengal and the people there were fondly recalling that the

classical music gharana that named after the town had links

with Bettiah (West Champaran)," he said.

The violonist lamented that he had not received any

invitation from the Bihar government till date to perform at a

function in the state.

"Whenever I get a chance to play in Bihar, which has

few violinists, it has been at events organised privately,

like a recent concert in the memory of legendary Dhrupad

singer Siyaram Tiwari, which was an initiative of his

daughter," Kumar said.

