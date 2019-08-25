PM Narendra Modi arrives in France for G7 Summit

Image Source : ANI PM Modi arrives in Biarritz for G7Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday arrived in Biarritz, France to attend the G7 Summit.

In addition to the multilateral components of the Summit, the prime minister would also be meeting world leaders in separate bilateral interactions.

PM Modi arrived here after his visit to middle east countries -- UAE and Bahrain.

PM, at the French town, will speak on burning global issues of environment, climate and digital transformation and also meet the world leaders.

Modi arrived here from Manama after concluding his three-nation tour to France, the UAE and Bahrain where he offered prayers at the Shreenathji Temple, the oldest temple in the Gulf region.

UK, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and the US are the are part of the G7 summit and their delegations have already arrived in the picturesque seaside French town of Biarritz. French President Emmanuel Macron had personally invited Modi, despite India is not a member of the G-7 grouping.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had said that the invitation was a "reflection of the personal chemistry" between the two leaders and also "recognition of India as a major economic power".

On the sidelines of the G7 Summit, Modi and US President Donald Trump are likely to discuss the situation in Kashmir, trade issues and other topics of mutual interest.

(With inputs from PTI)

