Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi asks people to participate in cleanliness drives ahead of Gandhi Jayanti | Updates

Image Source : PTI PM Narendra Modi addresses nation through ‘Mann ki baat’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation through his Mann Ki Baat programme at 11 am today. This will be his third radio broadcast since the BJP government was re-elected for a second term in May.

The programme is broadcasted on the last Sunday of every month.

Here are the latest updates:

Gandhi shared an unbreakable bond with truth; he shared a similar unique bond with the spirit of service: PM Modi

"Gandhiji emphasized not only on the spirit of service, but also on the inner happiness it led to. Mahatma Gandhi, of course, became the voice of innumerable Indians, in the larger backdrop of upholding human values & human dignity; in a way, he had become the voice of the world

I have been extremely fortunate to have been blessed with the opportunity to visit a number of significant places associated with revered Mahatma Gandhi and pay my homage," he said.

‘Gandhi served the poor, the destitute, the weak and the hungry’: PM Modi

"He served communities in South Africa that were bearing the brunt of apartheid. He served farmers in Champaran who were being discriminated against. He served millworkers who were being underpaid. He served the poor, the destitute, the weak and the hungry… he took it as life’s prime duty. He presented shining examples through the medium of service in his own life," Modi said.

Preparations are underway for a mega festival in India. Not just in India, it is a part of the discourse in the whole world: PM Modi

"I’m referring to the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi," he said.

‘Krishna- Janma Mahotsav, the festival of the birth of Lord Krishna was celebrated throughout India’: PM Modi

"Can anyone even imagine the greatness of his personality, that, even after thousands of years, the festival comes along with renewed novelty, a new inspiration with fresh energy. Despite the tremendous might that he possessed, there were times when he would immerse himself in performing RAAS; at other times he would be in midst of cows and cowherds; sometimes indulging in sports & games; often playing flute," he said.

"One feels a sense of newness in whatever he does. And that’s why today, as I converse with you, my attention is drawn towards two Mohans. One is Sudarshan Chakra bearing Mohan and other is Charkha bearing Mohan​. Spinning-wheel bearing Mohan too chose a similar path, for the sake of Freedom, for preserving human values, for strengthening the basic elements of personality & character," PM Modi addded.

Perhaps our ancestors intricately wove the annual seasonal cycle, the economy cycle and social and life systems in a way that ensured, that under no circumstances, dullness crept into society.

On the one hand, these days, our country is enjoying the feast of rains; on the other, every corner of the country is celebrating festivals and fairs. And this will go on till Diwali.