Watch: Benjamin Netanyahu warmly embraces PM Narendra Modi as he arrives in Israel

Tel Aviv:

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hugged PM Modi and gave him warm welcome as he landed in Israel. PM Narendra Modi received ceremonial welcome at the airport and Netanyahu, along with his wife Sara Netanyahu, received him at the airport. Earlier in the day, PM Modi left for Israel for a two-day visit during which he will have discussions with his counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu, address the Israeli Parliament, Knesset, and interact with the Indian diaspora.

Welcome to Israel, my dear friend PM Modi: Netanyahu

"Welcome to Israel, my dear friend PM Narendra Modi,” said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on X just after PM Narendra Modi arrived in Israel.

India and Israel share a robust and multifaceted strategic partnership: PM Modi

In his departure statement, PM Modi said India and Israel share a robust and multifaceted strategic partnership that has witnessed remarkable growth and dynamism, and he is looking forward to his meeting with Prime Minister Netanyahu.

PM Modi said the visit comes at the invitation of his "dear friend Prime Minister Netanyahu." "I look forward to my discussions with Prime Minister Netanyahu aimed at further strengthening our cooperation across various domains, including science and technology, innovation, agriculture, water management … defence and security, trade and investment, as well as people-to-people ties," he said.

PM Modi will address the Israeli Parliament Knesset

PM Modi will address the Israeli Parliament, Knesset, becoming the first Indian prime minister to have the honour. During the visit, PM Modi will also meet Israeli President Isaac Herzog.

Before embarking, PM Modi said he was confident that his visit would further consolidate the "enduring bonds" between India and Israel, set new goals for the strategic partnership, and advance the countries' shared vision for a resilient, innovative, and prosperous future.

Two leaders will exchange views on regional, global issues

The prime minister said the two leaders will also exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual interest. During the visit, Modi will meet with Israeli President Isaac Herzog.

"I will also have the honour of becoming the first Indian Prime Minister to address the Israeli Parliament, Knesset, an occasion that would be a tribute to the strong parliamentary and democratic ties that bind our two nations," he said. PM Modi said he is looking forward to interacting with the members of the Indian diaspora who have long been nurturing the India-Israel friendship.

Also Read:

'Welcome Modi': PM Modi features on front page of Jerusalem Post as he embarks on two-day Israel visit