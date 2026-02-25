Colombo weather report: Will rain spoil SL vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026 Super Eight clash?

Colombo:

The stage is set for game 46 of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026. Sri Lanka will be hosting New Zealand for their Super 8 clash at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on February 25. The two sides have played one game each in the Super 8.

Sri Lanka currently sit at the bottom of their group, having lost their first Super 8 clash against England. On the other hand, New Zealand’s clash did not produce any result, and the two sides shared points, which sees the Black Caps sit in second place in the group.

Ahead of the clash, it is worth noting that the game is being played in Colombo, and with the consistent weather interruptions in the city, many fans would be wondering how the weather would fare in Colombo for the clash.

Colombo weather report

As far as the weather is concerned, there is good news for the fans, as there is no chance of rain during the clash between Sri Lanka and New Zealand. The weather is expected to be cloudy during the day, with temperatures ranging around 29 degrees Celsius. The clouds are expected to clear up in the evening, with no chance of rain and high humidity at 83%.

Squads

New Zealand Squad: Mitchell Santner (c), Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi, Cole McConchie

Sri Lanka Squad: Dasun Shanaka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis, Kamindu Mendis, Kusal Janith Perera, Charith Asalanka, Janith Liyanage, Pavan Rathnayake, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Matheesha Pathirana, Eshan Malinga

