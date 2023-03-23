Rare display of Fadnavis-Uddhav bonhomie, what's new is cooking in Maharashtra politics

Follow us on Image Source : @DEVENDRA_OFFICE Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and former CM Uddhav Thackeray

A rare bonhomie was on display between Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and former CM Uddhav Thackeray after both were seen entering the state assembly together, fueling speculations about whether the state is going to witness another political surprise.

Uddhav's big statement on meeting Fadnavis

After meeting Devendra Fadnavis, Uddhav Thackeray made a big statement saying, "Earlier there was an openness. Today it is said that discussions that take place behind closed doors are beneficial, so we will talk again when there is a discussion behind closed doors." Asked if this was an indication, Uddhav said, "Nothing like that." I and he were entering the Vidhan Bhavan and greeted each other.

Is it a sin to say hi-hello to someone, asks Uddhav Thackeray

When Uddhav Thackeray was asked if after today's greeting exchanges with Devendra Fadnavis will subside his anti-Modi rant, Uddhav said, "...is it a sin today to say hi-hello to someone? Should it be done with some purpose only?"

