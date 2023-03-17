Friday, March 17, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Maharashtra
  4. Amruta Fadnavis case: Designer sent to police custody till March 21, cops look for 'possible mastermind'

Amruta Fadnavis case: Designer sent to police custody till March 21, cops look for 'possible mastermind'

Designer Anishka Anil Jaisinghani was arrested by police after Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis's wife Amruta accused her of offering a bribe for intervening in a criminal case and also threatening her.

Reported By : Rajiv Singh Edited By : Nivedita Dash | Mumbai
Updated on: March 17, 2023 17:44 IST
Devendra Fadnavis with wife Amruta
Image Source : PTI Devendra Fadnavis with wife Amruta

A Mumbai court on Friday sent designer Anishka Jaisinghani, accused of offering bribe to Maharashtra Deputy CM's wife Amruta Fadnavis, to police custody till March 21. Designer Anishka Anil Jaisinghani was arrested by police on Thursday after Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis's wife Amruta accused her of offering a bribe for intervening in a criminal case and also threatening her.

Earlier, Amruta's lawyer had claimed that the designer had offered Amruta Rs 1 crore to get her father off the hook in a police case. However, on Friday they claimed that there are at least 22 videos, 3 voice notes, and 40 such messages through which Anishka Jaisinghani wanted to trap Amruta Fadnavis. And against these, the designer had asked Rs 10 crore as ransom.

 

An FIR has also been lodged against Aniksha and her father in Goa's Anjuna police station, that too a case of extortion has been told by the police.

Who is the real mastermind

Reports suggest that Anishka Jaisinghani may be acting on someone else's behalf to trap Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis and his wife Amruta. For this, the police is also collecting accused Aniksha's mobile phone data and dump data.

Related Stories
Woman arrested for posting abusive comments on Amruta Fadnavis's Facebook page

Woman arrested for posting abusive comments on Amruta Fadnavis's Facebook page

Maharashtra Deputy CM Fadnavis defends wife Amruta in Rs 1 crore bribe allegations by designer

Maharashtra Deputy CM Fadnavis defends wife Amruta in Rs 1 crore bribe allegations by designer

Madam Chatur vs Fad-noise: Priyanka Chaturvedi, Amruta Fadnavis take dig at each other on Twitter

Madam Chatur vs Fad-noise: Priyanka Chaturvedi, Amruta Fadnavis take dig at each other on Twitter

According to the sources, a recently-retired IPS who has been the police commissioner of Mumbai is suspected to have helped Aniksha in hatching this conspiracy. 

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Maharashtra

Top News

Related Amruta News

Latest News