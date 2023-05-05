Is Ajit Pawar angry after Sharad Pawar's U-turn on quitting as NCP chief? This is what he said

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar and other party leaders during a book launch event, in Mumbai.

Maharashtra: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar said it's true that Sharad Pawar earlier had a conversation with him about his resignation but he's not at all angry after he took back his decision of quitting from party's chief post.

In a telephonic conversation, Ajit Pawar said, "I am not angry at all. I am going towards Pune this evening. I, Chhagan Bhujbal, Sunil Tatkare, other members of the PC Chacko committee could not reach to the Sharad Pawar's presser, but wrong information is being spread against us..."

"I am not going to Delhi, neither I'm not reachable... If I was not reachable then how I'm talking on phone..." he said.

Further speaking in the matter, Ajit Pawar said, "Pawar saheb will be in Solapur, then Nipani and Satara for 3 days... I have a program in Pune, Baramati. He and I will be together during a programme on May 9.

"It's true that Sharad Pawar had informed me earlier about his retirement and said that Ajit I will not change my decision but now he has withdrawn his resignation considering the feelings of leaders, workers and our committee across the country," Ajit Pawar said.

Some are deliberately trying to spread wrong information against me, he added.

