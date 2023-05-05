'Due to your love...': Sharad Pawar takes back his decision to resign as NCP chief

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Sharad Pawar takes back his decision to resign as NCP chief

Maharashtra: Ending three days of turmoil that had gripped the party since May 2, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar on Friday took back his decision to step down as the party chief. "I am taking my decision back," he announced in a press conference. Speaking further, the veteran politician said that he cannot disrespect the sentiments of his supporters.

What Pawar said on his U-turn?

"I can't disrespect your sentiments. Due to your love, I am respecting the demand that was made to me to withdraw my resignation and the resolution that senior NCP leaders passed. I withdraw my decision to step down as the national president of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP)," he added.

Ajit Pawar did not attend presser

However, Ajit Pawar, who was pipped to be the next NCP chief, was a notable absentee from Pawar's press conference. When asked about this, Sharad Pawar said that others are here and he took back his decision after the committee rejected his resignation. "Others are here. Committee took this decision and after their decision, I took my decision back. All are united and discussed this. Senior leaders are there in the committee," he said.

"Everyone can't be present in one press conference. Some of the people are here and some others are not. But this morning, senior leaders of the party, took a decision unanimously and made me aware of it. Everyone expressed their sentiments through that decision. So, raising a question as to who is present here and who isn't or looking for meaning into this, is not correct," Pawar added.

The NCP supremo's announcement came hours after the committee rejected his resignation and also appealed to him to continue in the same post, and conveyed it to him on Friday afternoon.