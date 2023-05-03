NCP leader Jitendra Awhad tenders resignation after Sharad Pawar quits as party chief

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV NCP leader Jitendra Awhad tenders resignation

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLA Jitendra Awhad on Wednesday resigned from his position as National General Secretary, a day after NCP president Sharad Pawar announced to step down from the top party post. A lot more office bearers have likewise resigned with him.

NCP leader Jitendra Awhad wrote on his Twitter, “I have resigned from my post of National General Secretary and I have sent my resignation to NCP chief Sharad Pawar. All office bearers of Thane NCP have also resigned after Pawar Saheb's announcement (to resign from the post of party chief).”

Meanwhile, NCP senior leaders held a key meet in Mumbai as Pawar steps down from NCP president post. Sharad Pawar, Ajit Pawar, Supriya Sule, Praful Patel and other leaders of NCP took part in the meeting.

Sharad Pawar quits as NCP chief

Pawar announced his decision at the launch of his revised version of the autobiography which was met with protests by party workers and leaders who requested that the octogenarian leader revoke the choice.

While NCP president Jayant Patil and party leader Jitendra Awhad separated after Pawar's choice, party MP Praful Patel implored him to pull out his choice. Patel asserted that Pawar did not confer with anyone prior to announcing his resignation. Pawar stated that his political career began on May 1, 1960, and that he has served Maharashtra and India in a variety of roles over the past 63 years.

“I have three years left of Rajya Sabha membership in Parliament, during which I will focus on issues related to Maharashtra and India, with a caveat of not taking any responsibility. After a long period of public life from May 1, 1960, to May 1, 2023, it is necessary to take a step back. Hence, I have decided to step down as the president of the Nationalist Congress Party,” Pawar said.

Ajit Pawar, the senior leader of the NCP, stated that he would abide by the party committee's decision regarding his resignation. "I am with you, but not as NCP chief," Sharad Pawar told his emotional workers who were against his resignation.

