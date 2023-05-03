'Sharad Pawar is losing his power': BJP on ex-NCP's chief resignation episode

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Sharad Pawar with Supriya Sule

Amid repels in political corridors over Sharad Pawar's 'resignation' bombshell, BJP questioned the survival of the Maharashtra-based party and hinted that the veteran leader took the drastic step because of his 'losing control.'. In a dramatic move, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar on Tuesday announced he has decided to step down as chief of the party he founded and helmed since 1999. If pundits are to be believed this could have a bearing on national and Maharashtra politics ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The announcement by Pawar at an event in Mumbai to release the updated version of his Marathi autobiography stunned leaders and workers of his party, and many were seen crying and pleading with the 82-year-old wily Maratha strongman to reconsider the surprise decision.

At a time when parties like Congress, Shiv Sena said that it is NCP's internal matter, BJP hinted that something big is going to happen in Maharashtra politics. “… NCP’s survival is in jeopardy, Sharad Pawar is losing his power. There is going to be a bigger change in Maharashtra politics…,” said Dilip Ghosh, BJP National Vice President.

The Congress on Tuesday said NCP leader Sharad Pawar's decision to step down as the party chief is an internal matter and it would not be proper for it to interfere in it. "This is their internal matter. He (Pawar) is a very respectable political leader of the country. He has the respect of all parties. It is not proper that we interfere in the internal decision of their party," Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera said, replying to a reporter's question at a press conference

Latest India News