'The Kerala Story' shows ugly truth of terrorism, Cong opposing it for sake of votes: PM Modi in Karnataka

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Karnataka Elections 2023: Amid the controversy around the new film, 'The Kerala Story' which released today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that the film is based on a terror conspiracy. It shows the ugly truth of terrorism and exposes terrorists' design. Congress is opposing the film made on terrorism and standing with terror tendencies. Congress has shielded terrorism for the vote bank, he said.

"I am surprised to see that Congress has succumbed to terrorism for the sake of its vote bank. Can such a party ever save Karnataka? In the atmosphere of terror, the industry, IT industry, agriculture, farming and glorious culture here will be destroyed," said PM Modi in Ballari.

"Security system, law and order is the most important requirement to make Karnataka number one state of country. It is equally important for Karnataka to remain free from terrorism. BJP has always been tough against terrorism. But Congress gets stomach ache whenever action is taken on terrorism," the Prime Minister said.

"Congress makes fake narratives and surveys for winning politics. They attempt to mislead the voters in the state. Congress' manifesto is all about appeasement, it is all about bans. The people of Karnataka are watching their (Congress) politics of appeasement. They dislike me invoking Bajrang Bali," he added.

"Ever since independence, the Congress has worked to corrupt the country's systems as well as the country's politics. In the last few years, Congress has created another disease in the politics of India. To win elections, Congress creates false narratives on the basis of its ecosystem, on the basis of money. Congress tries to mislead the public by doing this," PM Modi mentioned.

"The double-engine government under the leadership of Yeddyurappa ji and Bommai ji got a chance to serve for only three and a half years. When Congress government was here, it gave priority to corruption instead of Karnataka's development. What was the reason for this? Congress' former PM Rajiv Gandhi himself told that his govt sent 100 paise from Delhi, but only 15 paise reached the poor. In a way, he himself accepted that Congress is a party with 85% commission," he said.

What's the controversy around 'The Kerala Story'

'The Kerala Story' is about thousands of women who went missing from Kerala and were then recruited to the ISIS (Islamic State of Iraq and Syria) after being forced to convert to Islam.

As the story is based on true events, film director and producer Vipul said that it involved a lot of research and it is an attempt to bring out the truth in front of everyone.

Directed by Sudipto Sen, it is a story of four women and how from being regular college students in Kerala, they became part of a terror organisations.

However, a controversy has erupted over the film.

In a plea filed by Muslim body, it said, "The movie is clearly aimed at spreading hatred and enmity between different sections of society in India. The message the movie imparts is that non-Muslim young women are being lured into converting to Islam by their classmates and subsequently, trafficked to West Asia where they are forced to join terrorist organisations."

The plea said, "The movie demeans the entire Muslim community and it will result in endangering the life and livelihood of the petitioners and the entire Muslim community in our country and this is a direct infringement under Articles 14 & 21 of the Constitution."

"The movie gives the impression that apart from extremist clerics who radicalise people, ordinary Muslim youngsters, their classmates, also play an instrumental role in luring non-Muslims and radicalising them by posing as friendly and good-natured, in accordance with instructions given by extremist scholars," said the plea.

The plea, filed through advocate Ejaz Maqbool, alternatively sought a direction to the Central Board of Film Certification to further identify incendiary scenes and dialogues for removal or show a disclaimer stating that it is a work of fiction and the characters in the movie bear no resemblance to any person living or dead.

But, the Supreme Court on Thursday rebuffed attempt by a petitioner seeking a stay on the release of the film 'The Kerala Story, saying that a filmmaker invests a lot of money and time in making a movie and actors also put in a lot of work, and the market will decide if it is not up to the mark.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and comprising Justices PS Narasimha and JB Pardiwala said, "One, the CBFC has released the film; two, the Kerala High Court declined to stay the film; and three, yesterday we said we are not going to entertain a petition under Article 32. Now, after these steps have been completed and now for us to hear an application like this is not proper."

ALSO READ | Smriti Irani's BIG attack on Priyanka Gandhi amid Karnataka campaign - 'Have seen her offering namaaz'