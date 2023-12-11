Who is Mohan Yadav? Know all about Madhya Pradesh's next Chief Minister

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV BJP Chief Minister-elect of Madhya Pradesh Mohan Yadav

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday (December 11) declared the chief ministerial face for Madhya Pradesh, delivering a surprise name in the form of Mohan Yadav who won from the Ujjain South Assembly constituency. The decision was taken in the legislative party meeting conducted in Bhopal today in the presence of the central observers. He will be the first ‘Yadav’ chief minister of the BJP.

Who is Mohan Yadav?

Mohan Yadav won the Ujjain South constituency by a margin of 12,941 votes as he bagged 95,699 votes and beat Congress’ Chetan Premnarayan Yadav.

He became an MLA for the first time in 2013 from the Ujjain South seat and was re-elected to the Assembly in 2018. He once again won the election this time in 2023.

What did Yadav say?

He expressed gratitude to the BJP for the move and said that the party made a small worker of the party as the chief minister. "I am a small worker of the party. I thank all of you, the state leadership and the central leadership. With your love and support, I will try to fulfil my responsibilities," he said.

BJP leaders including Shivraj Singh Chauhan, congratulated party leader Mohan Yadav after he was named as the new Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh.

Several names were in the fray

Since the BJP won the elections on December 3, several names were speculated to be in the race for the top post -- Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Pralhad Patel, Narendra Singh Tomar. However, the BJP in a surprise move, declared Mohan Yadav as the chief ministerial face in the legislative party meeting.

How did his family react?

Mohan Yadav's father, Poonam Chand Yadav said, "Achcha lag raha hain (it feels good)."

Sister of Madhya Pradesh's new Chief Minister, Mohan Yadav said, "Our joy knows no bounds. Yes, his name was doing the rounds but we didn't know it exactly. God has given him the fruits of his hard work."

Yadav's wife thanked the party for the decision and said that he has been working for the party since 1984 and he has been blessed today.

"Bhagwan Mahakal ka ashirwad hai, party ka ashirwad hai. He has been working with the BJP since 1984. Whenever he used to come to Ujjain, he went to offer prayers to Mahakal..." he said.

