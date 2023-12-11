Monday, December 11, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Madhya Pradesh
  4. Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s first reaction after Mohan Yadav’s announcement as his replacement in Madhya Pradesh

Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s first reaction after Mohan Yadav’s announcement as his replacement in Madhya Pradesh

Mohan Yadav was elected as the leader in the legislative party meeting today. Outgoing Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan reacted to the move of the party, taking to his X handle. Chouhan submitted his resignation to the Governor today.

Ashesh Mallick Edited By: Ashesh Mallick @asheshmallick07 Bhopal Updated on: December 11, 2023 18:00 IST
Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Mohan Yadav, BJP
Image Source : X/SHIVRAJ SINGH CHOUHAN Outgoing MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan with CM-elect of Madhya Pradesh Mohan Yadav

Congratulating Mohan Yadav, who was nominated as the new Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, outgoing CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday (December 11) exuded confidence in the BJP leader of taking the state to the new heights of progress under the “guidance of Prime Minister Prime Minister Narendra Modi”.

Taking to his X handle, Chouhan, who submitted his resignation to the Governor today, said, “Hearty congratulations to hardworking fellow @DrMohanYadav51 ji on being nominated as the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh in the BJP Legislative Party meeting. I am confident that under the able guidance of respected Prime Minister @narendramodi ji, you will take Madhya Pradesh to new heights of progress and development and will create new records in the field of public welfare. Many congratulations and best wishes for this new responsibility!”

Mohan Yadav to be next CM

Mohan Yadav was announced by the BJP as Shivraj Singh Chouhan's replacement in the top post. The decision was made in the legislative party meeting held today in Bhopal in the presence of the central observers. The BJP also announced that there will be two deputy chief ministers -- Jagdish Devda and Rajendra Shukla. Former Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar will be the Speaker of the Assembly.

ALSO READ | Jagdish Devda to be Madhya Pradesh’s Deputy CM: Who is he? Facts about BJP leader

ALSO READ | Who is Mohan Yadav? Know all about Madhya Pradesh's next Chief Minister

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Madhya Pradesh

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related Madhya News

Latest News