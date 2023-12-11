Monday, December 11, 2023
     
Jagdish Devda to be Madhya Pradesh’s Deputy CM: Who is he? Facts about BJP leader

The BJP announced the names of new Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Ministers in Madhya Pradesh today. In a surprising move, Mohan Yadav, an MLA from Ujjain South, was declared to be the next Chief Minister of the state. Rajendra Shukla and Jagdish Dewra will be two deputies.

Bhopal Updated on: December 11, 2023
The Bharatiya Janata Party announced the Chief Ministerial face of the party in Madhya Pradesh, along with the names of two deputy chief ministers. Mohan Yadav will take the oath of the Chief Minister while Rajendra Shukla and Jagdish Devda will be sworn in as his deputies. The legislative party meeting was held today in the presence of the central observers in Bhopal.

Who is Jagdish Devda?

  • He has been an MLA from the BJP and serving from Malhargarh since 2008. He won the 2013 elections, defeating Congress’ Shyamlal Jokchand and he beat Congress’ Parshuram Sisodia in 2018 by 11,872 votes. Devda emerged victorious once again in 2023. In the 2023 Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections, Jagdish Devda won the Malhargarh constituency by 59,024 votes. He defeated Independent candidate Shyamlal Jokchand.
  • Before the 2023 polls, Jagdish Devda won three consecutive elections from the Malhargarh constituency in 2008, 2013 and 2018.
  • Jagdish Devda represented the Suwasara constituency in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly in 1990, 1993 and 2003.

