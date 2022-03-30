Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Vastu Tips: Keeping earthen jug filled with water in THIS direction of the house will bring monetary gains

Highlights Jug means an earthen pot that is used to fill water

People of the village still use jug or maat to fill water

Know how it is beneficial in vastu shastra

Today in Vastu Shastra we will talk about the jug. You all must have probably heard about the jug. Jug means an earthen vessel used to fill water. The people of the village probably still use a jug or mat to fill water, but nowadays it has been replaced by water bottles that are kept in the fridge.

Children these days do not like to drink water from an earthen pot. Whether you like to drink jug water or not, but according to Vastu Shastra, a jug filled with water must be kept in the house. There is never a shortage of money by keeping a jug full of water in the house.

If a jug is not available, then keeping a small earthen pot is also beneficial. Keep in mind that it should always be filled with water.

Also, to keep it, the north direction should be chosen because the north direction is considered to be the direction of the god of water.