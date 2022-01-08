Saturday, January 08, 2022
     
 Live tv
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
Breaking
  • India achieves over 150 crore COVID vaccinations, 90% of our adult population vaccinated: Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya
X
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Lifestyle
  4. Vastu
  5. Vastu Tips: Keep these things in mind while building a bathroom, your luck will shine

Vastu Tips: Keep these things in mind while building a bathroom, your luck will shine

In today's modern time, people get attached bathroom and toilet built. Each room comes with a separate washroom and therefore it becomes important to look at certain rules which need to be kept in mind while doing so.  

India TV Lifestyle Desk Written by: India TV Lifestyle Desk
New Delhi Published on: January 08, 2022 8:13 IST
Vastu
Image Source : FREEPIK

Vastu Tips: Keep these things in mind while building a bathroom, your luck will shine

Know about the colour of the bathroom from Acharya Indu Prakash in Vastu Shastra today. By the way, in today's modern times, people get both bathroom and toilet made by attaching them. Each room comes with a separate attached bathroom. According to Vastu Shastra, the bathroom and toilet should not be attached together and especially not inside the room at all.

White, pink, light yellow or light sky colour is best on the walls of the bathroom or toilet. The use of these colours gives peace to the mind. On the other hand, if you talk about bathroom tiles, then always use a light colour. Do not use dark coloured tiles. The colour of the tiles should be white, sky or blue. These colours give a completely fresh look to the bathroom. At the same time, avoid dark colours like black and red.

According to Vastu, the colour of the bucket kept in the bathroom should also be taken care of. Keep a blue-coloured bucket in the bathroom. According to Vastu, it is the carrier of auspicious luck. This brings happiness to the house.

Also Read: Horoscope Today 8 Jan: Aquarians should avoid taking decisions in haste, know about other zodiac signs

 

Write a comment

Elections 2022
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News