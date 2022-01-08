Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Vastu Tips: Keep these things in mind while building a bathroom, your luck will shine

Know about the colour of the bathroom from Acharya Indu Prakash in Vastu Shastra today. By the way, in today's modern times, people get both bathroom and toilet made by attaching them. Each room comes with a separate attached bathroom. According to Vastu Shastra, the bathroom and toilet should not be attached together and especially not inside the room at all.

White, pink, light yellow or light sky colour is best on the walls of the bathroom or toilet. The use of these colours gives peace to the mind. On the other hand, if you talk about bathroom tiles, then always use a light colour. Do not use dark coloured tiles. The colour of the tiles should be white, sky or blue. These colours give a completely fresh look to the bathroom. At the same time, avoid dark colours like black and red.

According to Vastu, the colour of the bucket kept in the bathroom should also be taken care of. Keep a blue-coloured bucket in the bathroom. According to Vastu, it is the carrier of auspicious luck. This brings happiness to the house.

Also Read: Horoscope Today 8 Jan: Aquarians should avoid taking decisions in haste, know about other zodiac signs