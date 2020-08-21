Image Source : INSTAGRAM/WILLIAM.GUILLON Vastu Tips: Place black-colored candles in North direction to eradicate fear

In Vastu Shastra today, Acharya Indu Prakash talks about placing candles in the north direction. Black color should be chosen to place candles in the north direction. According to Vastu shastra, the north direction is related to the water element and the water element is related to the black color.

By placing or lighting black colored candles in the north direction, all kinds of fear get eradicated. Also, if you place black candles in this direction, the middle son of the house stays protected from all kinds of problems.

Apart from this, the problems related to the ear are also overcome and you listen carefully to others.

