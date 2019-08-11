Tourism in Ladakh: Plans for homestays, bird watching and heritage properties to be retreat for creative minds

Prahlad Singh Patel, the minister of state of tourism and culture declared the plans to promote tourism in Ladakh after it is granted a Union territory. After 370 has been rubbished from Jammu and Kashmir, the plans to improve tourism in the region are being made. Usually, hill stations are the paradise for creative people. writers, musicians, researchers etc. spend plenty of time in the lap of nature to bring the best out of their creative minds. Promoting tourism in Ladakh will be a retreat for them too. Bird watching, preservation of heritage property, more homestays in monasteries etc. are the necessary areas to work on, in order to promote tourism.

Prahlad Singh Patel told HT in an interview, “I personally feel Leh [capital of Ladakh] has been treated unfairly. While all the infrastructure development took place in Jammu and Kashmir, the region was left behind. People from the region did not get employment or a road to development. The ministry has started working out a plan on a war footing to send more tourists to Leh; it is a clean and peaceful place.”

There are plans to set up more tourist places, homestays and bird watching to promote tourism in the war footing area. This will help people to know more about the culture of the place and will help them to have more access to the facilities. He also said that the Centre is already working on promoting tourism in the area. He added, “We are trying to develop ways to inform tourists about the different species of animals peculiar to the region. Bird-watching facilities will be developed.”

The tourism in Ladakh is indeed increasing because of the serenity of the place. The recent data available with the tourism ministry suggests that a total of 3,27,366 tourists visited Ladakh in 2018, out of which 49,477 were foreigners. This has massively increased over the past 1 year and was 50,000 more than the number in 2017.

Pronob Sarkar, the president of the Indian Association of Tour Operators, said that the scrapping of Article 370 will be of great help to promote the tourism. He also highlighted that Ladakh tourism was limited for a period of 4-5 months. However, the recent laws might turn fruitful for all the three regions of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh.

He said, “The Centre must help in developing ground facilities in a bigger way, and find a way to manage the upkeep of monuments in the region. A way to regularise air tickets and increase air connectivity can go a long way.”

Also Read: Kerala tourism set to host boat racing event modelled on IPL

Click Here for Latest Bollywood News| Latest Celebrity Updates

Click Here for Latest Trending News| Bollywood Photos