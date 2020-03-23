Coronavirus Effect: List of India's top tourist destinations that have been closed due to pandemic

The current coronavirus scenario in the country has impacted tourism, hospitality, aviation, and transportation at large. With states being locked down, people have dropped their plans of going out on a vacation with their friends and families. A halt on tourist movement to contain the spread of the viral infection has been announced which has resulted in the closedown of various tourist destinations in India that are a popular choice amongst people. If you are one amongst those who was earlier planning to head out, here's a list of the top tourist places that have been shut down because of the pandemic.

1. TAJ MAHAL, AGRA

The Taj Mahal, which comes on the top of the list has been closed till 31 March in view of the Coronavirus. Along with this, the namaz in the royal masque of the Taj Mahal was only observed by ten people of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI). Not only this, but the Fatehpuri mosques protected by the ASI at the eastern gate of the Taj have also been closed.

2. RED FORT, DELHI

Many historic places including the Red Fort, Qutub Minar, and other famous places of Delhi have been closed till 31 March.

3. STATUE OF UNITY

Gujarat government has banned entry to the Statue of Unity located in Narmada district till March 25 due to Coronavirus.

4. SHIMLA

Himachal Pradesh has closed the entry of tourists in the state to prevent the infection of coronavirus. After this, there is a ban to visit Shimla, Manali, Dharamshala, Dalhousie, etc. located in Himachal. Hotels, homestays, etc. have been closed in the tourist town till 31 March.

5. NAINITAL

All hotels in Uttarakhand's Nainital will remain closed from March 21 to 31st. Praveen Sharma of the North India Hotel Association gave this information.

6. KERALA

In the wake of the growing number of coronavirus infections in the state, all the all eco-tourism spots have been closed till March 31.

7. JAIPUR

Famous places Rajasthan including Jaipur, Jodhpur, Udaipur, etc. have also been closed due to Coronavirus.

8. GOLDEN TEMPLE

Golden Temple, one of the famous places in India, has also been locked down to control the widespread coronavirus.