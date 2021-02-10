Happy Teddy Day 2021: Date, Quotes, Images, Wallpapers, WhatsApp messages, Greetings

Image Source : INSTA/RIYAMISHRA8099/TWITTER/@UZINTLEZON Happy Teddy Day 2021

Day of LOVE! Valentines Week began on February 7th and the fourth day of this week filled with love as it is Teddy Day. The day is celebrated on February 10th, following Chocolate Day, Propose Day and Rose Day. On this day, couples express their adoration for each other by giving cute teddy bears. It is the fourth day of Valentine's Week and the day is not limited to couples only. There are other forms of love that need to be celebrated as well.

In order to make this day more special, here are a few quotes, images and WhatsApp messages that you can share with your loved ones.

Surely there is nothing as good as getting a hug either from my favourite teddy bear or from my loveliest boyfriend. Happy teddy day sweetheart!

I love you more with every passing moment. Today, I just want to hug and say Happy Teddy Day my baby.

On this special day, let me give you a cute teddy. Happy Teddy Day!

You are my real teddy... cute and lovable..You are the most adorable teddy! Happy Teddy Day!

Breathing is sign of life, heart beating is sign of life, a teddy is sign of love, and your love is a sign of my life. Happy teddy day!

You are my shoulder to cry upon, like earlier I had my Teddy. Hope this Teddy helps you the same way. Happy Teddy Day!

"A bear remains a bear - even when most of him has fallen off or worn away." - Charlotte Gray

