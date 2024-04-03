Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE What is contra dating? Know about this new dating trend

Tired of the same old dating routine? Maybe you keep swiping right on similar profiles, ending up on dates with people who feel more like friends (or worse, deja vu)? If you're looking to shake things up, you might want to consider the latest trend: contra dating.

What is ‘Contra Dating’?

Contra dating is all about stepping outside your comfort zone and ditching your usual "type" when it comes to potential partners. Instead of seeking out people who seem like carbon copies of your past relationships, contra dating encourages openness to connections that might surprise you. This could involve dating someone with a different:

Personality: Maybe you usually go for the outgoing charmer. Why not try someone more reserved and see if there's a deeper connection?

Background: Do you find yourself drawn to people in creative fields? Perhaps someone with a stable career in healthcare could offer a refreshing balance.

Lifestyle: Adventure enthusiast? Maybe give a homebody a chance! You might discover shared interests you never expected.

Why Contra Dating?

The idea behind contra dating is that your preconceived notions of what makes a "perfect partner" could be limiting your options. If you keep falling into the same patterns with incompatible people, it might be time to broaden your horizons. Contra dating isn't about lowering your standards or compromising on core values. It's about being more flexible with superficial preferences and giving people a chance based on their individual merits, not a checklist.

Here are some potential benefits of contra dating:

Discover unexpected compatibility: You never know who you might click with until you give them a shot. Contra dating opens you up to connections you might have otherwise overlooked.

Learn and grow: Dating people from different backgrounds can expose you to new perspectives and ways of thinking.

Break free from limiting beliefs: Maybe your "type" isn't actually what you truly desire. Contra dating allows you to explore what truly matters in a partner.

How to try Contra Dating:

Ready to give it a go? Here are some tips:

Rethink your "Type": Analyse your usual preferences and identify areas where you can be more flexible.

Open your profile: On dating apps, consider expanding your search criteria to include people outside your usual filters.

Be adventurous: When someone interesting pops up who doesn't fit your mould, give them a chance!

