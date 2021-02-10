Image Source : INSTAGRAM/HAPPYVALENTINESDAY.CO.IN Happy Teddy Day 2021: Not fond of stuff toys? Here's what you can gift your girlfriend instead

February marks the onset of the days of love with the beginning of the Valentine's week. Today happens to be the fourth day which is celebrated as Teddy Day. While many are busy making their partner feel special, there are others who are still confused about what to gift their loved one. Since its Teddy Day 2021, you might be planning to gift your lady love an adorable stuff toy. But what if she isn't fond of them? Those days are now over when girls use to swoon over kitsch teddy bears. Need a backup plan for yourself? Don't worry because we are here for you with a list of things that can be gifted to your girlfriend/wife on this day.

Check them out:

1. Chocolates

Image Source : FILE IMAGE Chocolates

You might have celebrated the Chocolate Day a day back but since they are everyone's favourite there is no specific day where you have to give them. She will not say no to her favourite chocolate and your problem will be sorted.

2. Perfumes

Image Source : FILE IMAGE Perfumes

Want to give a classy gift to your partner? There's no better thing than a perfume. It might be difficult to choose the right fragrance for her but believe us once you've found it she will be super happy.

3. Clothes

Image Source : FILE IMAGE Clothes

Who doesn't like to be gifted new clothes? Take her out on shopping and make her buy some amazing outfits of her choice and get ready to see a beautiful smile on her face.

4. Books

Image Source : FILE IMAGE Novels

There are wide range of books available in the market, choose a beautiful gift and make her feel special.

5. Jewellery

Image Source : FILE IMAGE Jewellery

Wish to gift her something that she can always carry with her and will be close to her heart. Get her a new pendant set or a ring. She will definitely going to love them