  5. Who is Leena Nair, Indian-origin global CEO of French luxury brand Chanel

Who is Leena Nair, Indian-origin global CEO of French luxury brand Chanel

Leena Nair's career at Unilever spanned 30 years, most recently as the chief of human resources and a member of the company's executive committee. Now, she has been named the global CEO of luxury brand Chanel and will join the group in January.

New Delhi Published on: December 15, 2021 10:53 IST
Highlights

  • Leena Nair is an Indian born British national.
  • She has been working at Unilever for over three decades.
  • She is an alumnus of XLRI Jamshedpur.

Another Indian rises and makes many heads proud. This time, it is at the iconic 111-year-old French luxury fashion house Chanel. The world's biggest luxury goods group on Tuesday announced a veteran executive from Unilever, Leena Nair as its new global CEO. She was Unilever’s CHRO and now will join Chanel in January. Soon after the announcement, Nair tweeted, "I am so inspired by what Chanel stands for. It is a company that believes in the freedom of creation, in cultivating human potential and in acting to have a positive impact in the world."

Who is Leena Nair?

Leena Nair is an Indian born British national. She has been working at Unilever for over three decades, along with playing an important role in building a purpose-led organisation. She had joined Unilever's Indian subsidiary in 1992. 

Unilever's CEO, Alan Jope, thanked her for her "outstanding contribution", adding that she "has been a pioneer through her career... a driving force on our (Uniliver's) equity, diversity and inclusion agenda... she has played a critical role in building our purpose-led, future-fit organisation."

Leena Nair is an alumnus of XLRI Jamshedpur.

