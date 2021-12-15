Who is Leena Nair, Indian-origin global CEO of French luxury brand Chanel

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/LEENANAIRHR Who is Leena Nair, Indian-origin global CEO of Chanel

Another Indian rises and makes many heads proud. This time, it is at the iconic 111-year-old French luxury fashion house Chanel. The world's biggest luxury goods group on Tuesday announced a veteran executive from Unilever, Leena Nair as its new global CEO. She was Unilever’s CHRO and now will join Chanel in January. Soon after the announcement, Nair tweeted, "I am so inspired by what Chanel stands for. It is a company that believes in the freedom of creation, in cultivating human potential and in acting to have a positive impact in the world."

Who is Leena Nair?

Leena Nair is an Indian born British national. She has been working at Unilever for over three decades, along with playing an important role in building a purpose-led organisation. She had joined Unilever's Indian subsidiary in 1992.

Unilever's CEO, Alan Jope, thanked her for her "outstanding contribution", adding that she "has been a pioneer through her career... a driving force on our (Uniliver's) equity, diversity and inclusion agenda... she has played a critical role in building our purpose-led, future-fit organisation."

Leena Nair is an alumnus of XLRI Jamshedpur.